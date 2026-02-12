Melania Documentary Faces Plagiarism Row Over ‘Phantom Thread’ Track
Their concerns over the unauthorized use of 'Barbara Rose' add a new layer of complexity to the film's already controversial narrative.
What started as a political controversy is now facing the indignity of plagiarism. The Melania documentary is once again under scrutiny, this time by Jonny greenwood and Paul Thomas Anderson. The reknowned composer and filmmaker who have worked on several projects together over the years, recently issued a formal statement to the documentary's director, Brett Rattner, expressing their desire to remove one of the song which was used in the documentary without their consultation or permission.
The song called “Barbara Rose,” composed by greenwood For Paul Thomas Anderson's 2017 film 'Phantom Thread' starring Daniel day Lewis was reportedly used in the documentary without the consent of the composer. Even though, Greenwood doesn’t hold the rights to the piece of music, Universal supposedly granted the documentary’s makers access to use the music without consulting him, which is a serious breach to the composer’s agreement.
Meanwhile, the First Lady, praised the musical choices for the documentary. While promoting the documentary at the NYC’s stock exchange in January, she said that the right music and visual storytelling creates memories for a lifetime.
Later, she added that films bring families together, and by doing so, they are not just watching a film but participating in a great American tradition and become part of our nation’s history. Her remarks come at a time when the documentary continues to face mounting criticism.
The article has been authored by Reddy Nagadithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle