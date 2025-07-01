Cockfighting Thrives in Kabul's Shadows

Kabul: When a cockfight begins in Kabul, the noise is immediate. Roars of “Hit!” and “Kill!” erupt among spectators as two birds lunge at each other, feathers and blood flying. This centuries-old blood sport, once a common winter pastime, now takes place year-round in the Afghan capital, driven not just by tradition but by poverty, unemployment and desperation.

The Taliban has outlawed cockfighting since seizing power in 2021. Yet the fights continue. Men gather in makeshift tents, gardens and back alleys clutching cash and preparing their birds like prized athletes. They cool down their roosters with scarves, even spraying water onto the creatures with their mouths to revive them. Claws are tied. Beaks are sharpened. Sometimes, the birds get energy boosters.

Fights can last several rounds, with pauses to clean wounds and reset feathers. Victory is declared when one bird can no longer continue. Occasionally, the violence spills outside the ring. Disputes flare over bets, leading to physical fights. Elders, known as “white beards,” intervene to calm tensions before the next bout.Cockfighting isn’t just a game. It’s a livelihood, a gamble and, for many, an obsession. Betting can leave families destitute or suddenly wealthy.

Mohammad, 63, a cockfighting veteran, has seen lives transformed and destroyed over decades. He recalls how a man and his two sons died in a recent fight that turned fatal. Poor men have bought homes with their winnings and rich men have lost everything, he says. Some owners treat their birds better than their own families, spending money meant for groceries on special feed and medicine. They give the roosters warrior names and speak of them with deep affection. Despite the bloodshed and illegality, the fights endure. In a city shaped by conflict, cockfighting remains a brutal escape, a form of control and pride.