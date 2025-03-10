Chinese Man learns he was adopted 34 years later, finds sister 500 meters away

A Chinese man, Zhang Lei, was left stunned after learning that he had been adopted 34 years ago, only to discover that his biological sister had been living just 500 meters away from him in the same city.

The unexpected revelation came during a heated family argument, where Zhang’s adoptive parents revealed the truth about his adoption. Shocked by the news, Zhang, a 36-year-old advertising executive from Nanyang in Henan province, decided to search for his biological family. He registered on a platform designed to help reunite lost family members and began the long process of discovering his origins.

Zhang’s investigation soon led him to an astonishing discovery. His biological mother, Xiong Lianxian, had been searching for him since he was abducted at the age of two. He was taken from his biological family during a shopping trip and later adopted by his current family. After years of searching, Xiong had never been able to find her son.

However, Zhang's most surprising revelation came when he learned that his biological sister, Liu Yan, had been living in Nanyang all along—just 500 meters from his own home. The proximity of their residences was a striking coincidence, with both siblings unknowingly living so close to each other for decades.

The family’s emotional reunion marks a remarkable chapter in Zhang’s life, and his story has gained widespread attention in China. It highlights the twists of fate and the long-lasting effects of adoption, as well as the powerful connections that often transcend time and distance.

Zhang and his sister are now working on rebuilding their relationship, while their biological mother remains overjoyed at the reunion after years of separation.