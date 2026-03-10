China: Exports to U.S. Down 11% in Jan–Feb
China's exports to the U.S. dropped to $67.24 billion in January and February, down from $75.56 billion last year.
Beijing: China's exports to the United States fell 11.0 percent in the first two months of the year, official data showed on Tuesday, hit by the blistering tariffs launched by President Donald Trump.
Shipments to the United States totalled $67.24 billion in January and February, China's General Administration of Customs figures showed, compared with $75.56 billion in the same period last year.
( Source : AFP )
