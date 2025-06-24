Ceasefire Under Threat as Iran Launches Missiles

A tentative truce proposed by President Donald Trump faltered Tuesday after Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire was to take effect. Explosions and sirens echoed across northern Israel midmorning as the fragile agreement—aimed at halting the 12-day conflict—teetered on collapse. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the attack as a “complete violation” and ordered the military to resume “intense operations” against Iranian targets.

Trump Declares Ceasefire ‘In Effect’ But Expresses Frustration

President Trump said on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was “in effect” and that Israeli jets would turn around and not attack. “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly Plane Wave to Iran,” he posted on Truth Social, pressing both sides to uphold the deal.

However, earlier at the White House before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump voiced deep frustration that hostilities had continued past the agreed deadline. “They violated it, but Israel violated it too,” he said, adding, “I’m not happy with Israel… They felt violated by one rocket that didn’t land anywhere.” He went further, saying, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing.”

In a dramatic warning post, Trump urged: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Netanyahu Accepts Ceasefire, Then Vows Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had agreed to the ceasefire in coordination with Trump, having achieved all its war objectives: eliminating Iran’s nuclear and missile threats, damaging its military leadership, and asserting air dominance over Tehran. Yet, he warned of a forceful response to any violations.

Before the ceasefire began, Israel carried out heavy airstrikes through the night. After the truce deadline passed, Iran reportedly launched new missiles into Israeli airspace, triggering air raid sirens and pushing residents into bomb shelters. Israel said two missiles were intercepted.

Iran Denies Post-Ceasefire Attacks, Offers Conditional Halt

Iranian state television reported the military denied firing missiles after the ceasefire went into effect. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would stop retaliation if Israel ceased “illegal aggression” by 4 a.m. local time. He also noted that the final decision on halting military operations would come later.

Beersheba Struck: Four Killed in Israeli City

Israel's military said Iran launched 20 missiles before the ceasefire began. In the southern city of Beersheba, at least three residential buildings were damaged. Emergency responders retrieved four bodies and reported around 20 injured. Police said some casualties occurred inside reinforced “safe rooms” that couldn’t withstand direct ballistic missile strikes.

Airspace Closed, Then Reopened After Missile Barrage

Israel closed its airspace temporarily following Iran’s missile barrage, affecting emergency flights and forcing some planes to circle the Mediterranean. It was later reopened. Qatar Airways also resumed flights after closing its airspace following Iran’s attack on the U.S.-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Conflict Death Toll Nears 1,000 in Iran

According to Human Rights Activists, at least 28 Israelis have been killed and over 1,000 injured since the war began. Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 974 people and injured 3,458, including 387 civilians and 268 security force personnel. The U.S. evacuated around 250 citizens from Israel, with an estimated 700,000 Americans still in the country.

Trump Coins the ‘12 Day War’

Trump called the conflict the “12 Day War,” referencing the historic 1967 Six Day War. The phrase underscores the war’s intensity and the regional stakes. Trump personally coordinated with Netanyahu and relied on U.S. officials and Qatari mediation to broker the ceasefire.