Canadian Woman fired after accusing Tim Hortons of hiring only Indians: sparks debate

A Canadian woman’s allegations against Tim Hortons have ignited widespread discussion on social media. In a viral post on X, she claimed that she was fired from the popular coffeehouse chain after criticizing its hiring practices, which she said unfairly favored Indian employees.

The incident surfaced during ongoing discussions about Canada’s immigration policies and their impact on the workforce.

In a post shared by the X user @Klaus_Arminius, the woman accused Tim Hortons' management of hiring only Indian immigrants. The post stated, "This woman noticed Indian managers of Tim Hortons were hiring only other Indian immigrants; when she confronted the discriminatory hiring, she was fired."

The user also shared a snapshot of the woman sharing details about the incident.

The text on the snapshot read, "Just got fired from Tim Hortons after 4 years. Just because I called out management for only hiring “Indians”. So now I’m exposing everything they make us hide."

The post was shared on October 4 and has garnered over 4.5 million views since then, which sparked a debate over immigrants.

A user commented, "It's not just Tim Hortons. The IT industry has been slowly doing this for decades. It's why software sucks so bad now. Games are being released completely loaded with bugs and unfinished content. Security issues are all over the place. The industry is failing."

"She should definitely make a complaint, there are laws against 1 hiring only from 1 ethnicity and 2 retaliation against employees. She'll probably win big if she sues them," another user said.

A third person said, "Ok, this is interesting. We've had Tim Hortons on Tavistock Road, Plymouth, UK, for a couple of years, I think. I've made a few visits and noticed the homogeneity of the staff there. They all, without exception, had brown skin and, to my mind, looked of Indian decent."