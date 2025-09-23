Canadian Police Arrest Khalistani Activist Inderjeet Singh

Canadian police have arrested a Sikh activist on firearms charges in Ontario, an advocacy group said on Monday, two years after his close associate was murdered and the crime strained Canada's diplomatic ties with India.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal is a member of Sikhs for Justice, which advocates for a Sikh homeland to be carved out of India. Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside India's Punjab.

Gosal, who did not respond to a call or text on Monday, has previously told Reuters he received multiple warnings from Canadian police that his life was at risk.

Police did not immediately respond to questions Monday. In the past, Canadian police have told Reuters they have issued a number of such warnings to Sikh activists in Canada.

The warnings follow the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist shot dead outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023. He was a close associate of Gosal.

The murder resulted in strained ties between Canada and India after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September 2023 that Canada was pursuing "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder. India dismissed the claims and accused Canada of providing a safe haven for Sikh separatists.

Trudeau's successor, Mark Carney, has sought warmer ties with India.