Canadian Journalist Alleges Assault by Khalistani Activists

Independent Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan has alleged that he was physically assaulted and threatened by a group of pro-Khalistan supporters while covering a rally in Vancouver on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place just hours before Bezirgan took to social media to share his account of the ordeal.Bezirgan, known for his investigative and independent reportage, claimed that he was targeted for his editorial stance and ongoing coverage of Khalistan-related protests in countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand."It just happened two hours ago and I’m still shaking," Bezirgan wrote on X. "I was surrounded by multiple Khalistanis who acted like thugs. They threatened me, got physical with me, and grabbed my phone out of my hand."

The journalist further alleged that one of the individuals involved in the assault has a history of online harassment against him, often using what he described as “dehumanising language.” He claimed the assailant is not a Canadian citizen but a UK national.Bezirgan stated that the attackers specifically targeted him due to his refusal to conform to any ideological line and his commitment to editorial independence. “My only goal is to document and report what is happening. That frustrates some people who want to influence or silence me,” he said.The rally in question was organised by pro-Khalistan supporters to commemorate individuals they consider martyrs, including those involved in the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.Canadian authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The alleged assault has sparked fresh concerns over journalist safety and freedom of the press, particularly while covering politically sensitive events.Bezirgan said he intends to pursue legal action and urged for accountability to ensure that journalists can work without fear of intimidation or violence.