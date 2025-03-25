Canada Warns of Possible Election Interference by India, China

Canada's spy agency has warned that India and China are likely to attempt interference in the country’s upcoming snap general election on April 28. The warning comes amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between Canada and the two Asian powers.

At a press conference on Monday, Vanessa Lloyd, the deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), said that "hostile state actors" are increasingly using advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to disrupt democratic processes.

"The threat of foreign interference is real and growing. We have credible intelligence indicating that India and China may attempt to influence Canada's electoral process," Lloyd said. She added that the CSIS is working closely with other security agencies and government bodies to safeguard the integrity of the election.

The announcement follows the surprise decision by Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, to call a snap election on April 28. Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this month, has promised to prioritize national security and counter foreign interference as part of his campaign.

Relations between Canada and India have been strained since Prime Minister Trudeau’s accusations in 2023 that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India strongly denied the allegation, calling it "absurd and politically motivated." Diplomatic ties between the two nations have since remained tense.

Similarly, Canada’s relationship with China has also faced challenges. Ottawa has previously accused Beijing of interfering in its political system and targeting Chinese-Canadian communities through covert operations. In response, China has repeatedly rejected these claims, accusing Canada of spreading misinformation.

Lloyd highlighted that the CSIS is increasing its surveillance capabilities to track foreign influence campaigns, including the use of social media and artificial intelligence tools to spread misinformation and sway public opinion.

"The Canadian government is committed to maintaining free and fair elections. We will continue to expose and counter any attempts to undermine our democratic institutions," Lloyd said.

The CSIS urged political parties and voters to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as the country prepares for the April 28 vote.