 Top
Home » World

Canada Shooter Identified as 18-Year-Old Transgender Woman: Police

World
12 Feb 2026 7:30 AM IST

"Upon arrival, there was active gunfire, and as officers approached the school, rounds were fired in their direction," said deputy commissioner of the British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Dwayne McDonald.

Canada Shooter Identified as 18-Year-Old Transgender Woman: Police
x

Tumbler Ridge:The shooter in the mass killing in Canada opened fire on police, a commander said on Wednesday, naming the attacker and identifying them as an 18-year-old transgender woman.

"Upon arrival, there was active gunfire, and as officers approached the school, rounds were fired in their direction," said deputy commissioner of the British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Dwayne McDonald.

( Source : AFP )
Canada opened fire on police 18-Year-Old Transgender Woman 
Canada 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X