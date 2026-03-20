Canada Police Find No Proof Linking India To Criminal Cases

New Delhi: Canada’s top police official has said recent investigations have found no link between the Indian government and criminal activities being probed in the country, signalling a possible shift in bilateral engagement.

According to media reports, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that ongoing investigations have not established any involvement of Indian authorities in violent or criminal cases in Canada.

The development follows a period of strained ties between the two countries from September 2023 to March 2025, during which Canada under then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had rejected the allegations. New Delhi has consistently denied any role in transnational violence.

“India categorically rejects allegations of involvement in trans-national violence or organised crime,” MEA secretary (East) P. Kumaran had said earlier, describing such claims as “baseless, motivated and not supported by any credible evidence despite repeated requests”.

India has maintained that concerns related to the Nijjar case should be addressed through judicial processes rather than public statements.

Bilateral tensions had escalated in October 2024 with reciprocal expulsions of diplomats by both countries, following Canada naming Indian officials as persons of interest in the investigation.

Earlier, Canada had also reduced its diplomatic presence in India, citing disputes over parity and diplomatic immunity, which New Delhi had denied as violations of international norms.

Relations have since shown signs of normalisation after Prime Minister Mark Carney assumed office, with both countries restoring High Commissioners and continuing dialogue through security channels.

The latest remarks by Canadian authorities indicate that investigations have not established evidence linking India to the criminal cases under probe.