Can ISIS Make a Comeback in Syria?

A big change has happened in Syria. In late 2024, President Bashar al-Assad, who had ruled the country for many years was removed from power. A group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over Damascus. Their leader, Ahmed al-Shaara was made the new interim president. A new temporary constitution has been signed and Syria is now gearing up for elections within the next five years, likely scheduled for 2029.





But while many people are hoping for peace, some leaders from the Middle East and Western countries are worried. They think that the fall of Assad's government might give ISIS (Islamic State) a chance to come back. ISIS is a dangerous terrorist group that once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq. A few years ago, they were pushed out of most places. But now, they might try to return.





Experts say that ISIS still has 1,500 to 3,000 fighters hiding in deserts and mountains and they may be waiting for the right time to strike again. If Syria becomes unstable during this transition, ISIS could use the chaos to make a comeback. They may try to attack weak areas, free prisoners, or bring in new fighters.





The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and international allies are helping to stop this from happening. Airstrikes have been carried out on secret ISIS locations and special teams are guarding prisons and refugee camps where former ISIS members are held. Still, it is a tough job because the region is already tired from years of war.





The new government in Syria, led by Ahmed al-Shaara, says it wants to bring peace, include people from all groups and rebuild the country. But the road ahead is difficult. Terrorist groups like ISIS may try to create fear and confusion again.





A transitional government oversees Syria ahead of the 2029 elections. Despite ISIS being weaker, it remains dangerous. Global leaders stress the need to stay alert and collaborate to prevent its return.