Britain's King Charles III Extends Heartfelt Wishes on India's R-Day

London: Britain's King Charles III extended Republic Day wishes to India on Friday and expressed confidence in strengthening India-UK ties.

In a congratulatory note addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, King Charles hailed India and the UK's close bond and shared values.

Britain's King said, "On the special occasion of your National Day, my wife and I would like to convey our warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of India. I cherish the close bond shared between our nations and I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us."

The note added, "I congratulate you on a successful G20 presidency last year and look forward to our countries continuing to work together to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges. I look forward to all Commonwealth members coming together in Samoa later in the year. My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send you and the people of India our very best wishes for the coming year."

Additionally, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on the 75th Republic Day and underscored bilateral relations based on trade, finance, defence and close people-to-people ties.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the happy occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Singapore and India enjoy a deep and longstanding friendship, underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, defence, and close people-to-people ties. Through the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, we are also exploring collaboration in new areas like food security, sustainability, upskilling, and digitalisation," Singapore PM said in an official statement.

It added, "You will be pleased to know that the PayNow-Unified Payments Interface linkage that we jointly launched in February 2023 has seen a steady uptake of users. This has made cross-border transactions safer and faster for businesses and individuals on both sides."

He also lauded India's G20 presidency and noted that India's skilfully navigated a multitude of contentious issues at the summit.

He said, "I was glad to visit India to meet you and to attend the G20 Summit in September 2023. Under your leadership, India skilfully navigated a multitude of contentious issues to successfully conclude the G20 New Delhi Summit with a consensus Leaders Declaration."

He said further, "As a country, coordinator for ASEAN-India relations, Singapore will maintain the momentum in ASEAN-India relations following its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further deepen and strengthen Singapore-India relations. I wish you good health, happiness, and every success."

Moreover, Mauritius PM also extended wishes and posted on X, "Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji @narendramodi and our Indian sisters and brothers on the glorious occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

