 Top
Home » World

Britain May Strengthen Rules for Migrants Seeking Permanent Residency

World
Reuters
29 Sept 2025 9:15 AM IST

Most migrants can currently apply for "indefinite leave to remain" after five years of living in Britain, a status that gives them the right to live permanently in the country.

Britain May Strengthen Rules for Migrants Seeking Permanent Residency
x
Migrants wait to board sumgglers' boats in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France on September 27, 2025. Two women died overnight while trying to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said Saturday, adding that some 60 others had been rescued. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Liverpool: Britain will consider tightening the rules over how migrants can settle permanently in the country by making applicants prove their value to society, interior minister Shabana Mahmood will say on Monday.

The plan is the latest government effort to dent the rising popularity of the populist Reform UK party, which has led the debate on tackling immigration and forced Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party to toughen its policies.
Most migrants can currently apply for "indefinite leave to remain" after five years of living in Britain, a status that gives them the right to live permanently in the country.
In her first speech to Labour Party conference as interior minister, Mahmood will say the government is considering making changes so people will only qualify for this status if they pay social security contributions, have a clean criminal record and do not claim benefits.
The government is considering only allowing people to qualify if they can speak English to a high standard and have a record of volunteering in their communities, Mahmood will say, according to extracts of her speech released by Labour.
A consultation on the proposals will be launched later this year, she will say.
Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK, which is leading in opinion polls, said last week it was considering scrapping "indefinite leave to remain", and replacing it with a five-year renewable work visa.
Starmer accused Reform on Sunday of planning a "racist policy" of mass deportations that would "tear this country apart".
Immigration has long been one of the most important issues for voters in Britain. Controlling the number of arrivals was a key factor in the 2016 vote to leave the European Union, yet net arrivals hit record levels after Britain left the bloc.
( Source : Reuters )
Britain immigrants 
United Kingdom 
Reuters
About the AuthorReuters

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X