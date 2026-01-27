Brazilian Prez Lula da Silva Confirms India Visit in February

Brasilia [Brazil]: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday confirmed that he will travel to India in February, ahead of a subsequent visit to Washington, following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Sharing details on X, Lula said the two leaders agreed on a Washington visit after his trips to India and South Korea in February, with dates to be finalised soon. He added that they discussed bilateral relations and the global agenda during the call.

Lula said the leaders exchanged views on economic indicators, noting positive growth trends in both countries. According to Lula, Trump remarked that economic growth in the US and Brazil is beneficial for the region as a whole.

The Brazilian President also welcomed the improvement in bilateral ties, saying it had led to the lifting of a significant portion of tariffs imposed on Brazilian products.

Lula said he reiterated a proposal sent to the US State Department in December to strengthen cooperation in combating organised crime. He expressed interest in deeper collaboration on curbing money laundering, arms trafficking, freezing criminal assets and sharing financial data, adding that the proposal was well received by Trump.

On global issues, Lula said he proposed limiting the US-backed Peace Council initiative to the Gaza issue and providing a seat for Palestine. He also reiterated the need for comprehensive UN reforms, including expansion of permanent members in the Security Council.

The two leaders also discussed Venezuela, with Lula stressing the importance of peace, stability and the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula recently reviewed bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared global challenges.

“Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead,” PM Modi said on social media, adding that he looks forward to welcoming Lula to India soon.

India and Brazil, both members of BRICS, have been engaging on trade and tariff-related issues amid tensions with Washington. US President Donald Trump has recently expressed confidence in reaching a “good” trade deal with India, while also warning that tariffs could be raised quickly if needed.