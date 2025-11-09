India Comes Alive in Saudi Arabia: A Cultural Symphony at Suwaidi Park

The Al-Suwaidi Park in Riyadh has truly become a melting pot of cultures. Thanks to the Global Harmony Initiative— an effort by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) — the park has turned into a living celebration of unity between the Indian and Saudi communities.





Now in its second edition, the Global Harmony Initiative was launched on a grand scale as part of the ongoing Riyadh Season. The atmosphere was electric as Indian celebrities descended on the venue, from rapper MC Stan to singer Kanika Kapoor, bringing the vibrancy of Bollywood and Indian music to Saudi soil. The ministry left no stone unturned in ensuring that the Indian community in the Kingdom felt truly at home.





Walking through Suwaidi Park was like taking a tour across India. Kiosks offered flavorful Indian street food, Rajasthani artisans crafted colorful lac bangles, and the air was filled with the rhythm of folk music. A grand cultural parade showcased the diversity of India — with Punjabi bhangra dancers, Rajasthani women twirling in traditional ghagras, and Gujarati performers bringing the festive energy of garba to Riyadh.

But what truly stood out was the Kantara-themed Bhoota Kola segment, where performers in vibrant costumes and intricate makeup walked the ramp in traditional style, earning thunderous applause from the audience.





Crowds gathered in huge numbers, their excitement palpable. The event management was smooth and professional — ushers guided visitors gracefully, ensuring everyone could enjoy the festivities without a hitch. The weeklong India Week at Suwaidi Park turned into a cultural extravaganza that transported visitors straight to the heart of India, right in the middle of Riyadh.

The event wasn’t just entertainment; it was an expression of cross-cultural harmony. The sight of Saudi and Indian audiences cheering together to Indian music showed how beautifully the Indian community has become a part of Saudi society. When Kanika Kapoor took the stage and belted out hits like Oo Antava from Pushpa and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, the crowd sang along — a testament to how far Indian cinema and music have travelled across borders. Songs like Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 and Sheila Ki Jawani brought waves of excitement and nostalgia, proving that art truly knows no boundaries. The Global Harmony Initiative is a wonderful example of how culture can connect people beyond geography, language, or tradition. By celebrating India in the heart of Saudi Arabia, it showed that when communities come together through music, art, and shared joy, the world feels a little smaller — and a lot more united.



