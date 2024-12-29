Bird strike, adverse weather likely caused fatal S. Korea plane crash
A bird strike and adverse weather likely caused a fatal Jeju Air crash in South Korea, the local fire chief said Sunday, as video showed the plane being engulfed in flames on landing.
"The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story