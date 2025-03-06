Bills Propose Trump's Image on Mount Rushmore, $100 Bill

A new proposal to feature U.S. President Donald Trump's face on a $100 bill has drawn attention from both supporters and critics alike. Texas Congressman Brandon Gill introduced the “Golden Age Act of 2025” on Monday, which would require Trump’s image to appear on all $100 bills. The bill specifically calls for Trump's mugshot, taken during his 2023 booking at Georgia's Fulton County Jail, to be placed on the front of the note. The legislation is seen as a way to honor Trump’s legacy and his impact on the country.
Representative Lauren Boebert, a staunch Trump ally from Colorado, has strongly backed the proposal. She not only voiced her support on social media but also announced that she would co-sponsor the bill. “Add me as a co-sponsor! The Golden Age of America has just begun,” Boebert wrote on X, a social media platform. In another post, she added, “We are going to FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT alongside President Trump to Make America Great Again!” Her support adds a significant boost to the proposal, especially among Trump’s base.
However, the proposal has garnered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed their skepticism, with one calling the idea “ridiculous,” while others suggested that the government should focus on more pressing matters. Some detractors also suggested that the creation of a $250 or $500 bill would be a more fitting tribute to Trump, rather than placing his image on the existing $100 bill.
In addition to the $100 bill proposal, other lawmakers have pushed for measures to memorialize Trump’s legacy in American history. In January, U.S. Rep. Anna Luna from Florida introduced a bill, HR 792, which calls for Trump’s likeness to be carved into the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Luna, who filed the bill, argued that Trump’s “remarkable accomplishments” and his lasting influence on the country deserve the highest level of recognition. She expressed her belief that his success and future contributions to the nation warranted his image being added to the iconic monument alongside other former U.S. presidents.
The proposed bills are part of a broader movement among some lawmakers and Trump supporters to cement the former president’s place in American history. As the country prepares for its 250th anniversary in 2026, these efforts to honor Trump are likely to continue sparking debate and division. While some see it as a fitting tribute to a transformative president, others question the priorities of such proposals, especially given the ongoing political climate. Regardless, these legislative efforts reflect the ongoing efforts by some lawmakers to immortalize Trump’s legacy in the nation’s history books.