Bills Propose Trump's Image on Mount Rushmore, $100 Bill

However, the proposal has garnered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed their skepticism, with one calling the idea “ridiculous,” while others suggested that the government should focus on more pressing matters. Some detractors also suggested that the creation of a $250 or $500 bill would be a more fitting tribute to Trump, rather than placing his image on the existing $100 bill.

In addition to the $100 bill proposal, other lawmakers have pushed for measures to memorialize Trump’s legacy in American history. In January, U.S. Rep. Anna Luna from Florida introduced a bill, HR 792, which calls for Trump’s likeness to be carved into the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Luna, who filed the bill, argued that Trump’s “remarkable accomplishments” and his lasting influence on the country deserve the highest level of recognition. She expressed her belief that his success and future contributions to the nation warranted his image being added to the iconic monument alongside other former U.S. presidents.

The proposed bills are part of a broader movement among some lawmakers and Trump supporters to cement the former president’s place in American history. As the country prepares for its 250th anniversary in 2026, these efforts to honor Trump are likely to continue sparking debate and division. While some see it as a fitting tribute to a transformative president, others question the priorities of such proposals, especially given the ongoing political climate. Regardless, these legislative efforts reflect the ongoing efforts by some lawmakers to immortalize Trump’s legacy in the nation’s history books.