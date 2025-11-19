Billie Eilish, Elon Musk Feud Deepens Over Wealth and Philanthropy

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted online as Elon Musk and singer Billie Eilish continue their escalating public clash over wealth and philanthropy. The dispute intensified after Eilish posted a series of Instagram Stories criticising Musk’s rising net worth and accusing him of failing to contribute meaningfully to global humanitarian and environmental causes.

Her posts included data from the activist group My Voice, My Choice, outlining how Musk’s projected trillion-dollar wealth could theoretically fund efforts to end world hunger, expand clean water access, rebuild conflict-hit regions, and protect endangered species.

Eilish’s sharp remarks — in which she labelled Musk a “pathetic coward” — came days after her comments at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, where she questioned the role of billionaires who do not use their wealth for social good. She also announced an $11.5 million donation from her recent tour earnings towards climate justice, food equity, and pollution-reduction projects.