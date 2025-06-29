Bezos-Sanchez Lavish Venice Wedding Draws Protests Over Wealth, Climate Impact

While celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived by water taxis to attend the opulent festivities, hundreds of Venetians and activists marched through the city’s narrow streets in protest. Their slogans — “Kisses Yes, Bezos No” and “No Bezos, No War” — echoed concerns over over-tourism, rising living costs, and the environmental degradation of the historic city.

The couple wed Friday in a private ceremony on San Giorgio Island, followed by a weekend of events including the final celebration at the historic Arsenale shipyard. Protesters accused the billionaire of exploiting Venice’s fragile environment while making token donations — including a reported €1 million to three environmental research bodies — to placate critics.

“The city is overwhelmed by tourists, flooding is constant, and ordinary residents are priced out — yet the super-rich use it as their playground,” said Flavio Cogo, a local activist.

Despite the backlash, Venice’s administration defended the event, citing the city’s long-standing tradition of welcoming figures of influence. The couple stayed at the Aman Venice hotel, and Sanchez shared a photo of herself in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, drawing further ire for what critics labeled tone-deaf extravagance in a time of global climate crisis.

Though planned canal blockades were called off, the message from protesters was clear: while the rich toast in luxury, Venice is sinking — both literally and socially.