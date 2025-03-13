Beach mysteriously turns blood red in Iran. Here's what you need to know about it

Amid the heavy rainfall, a beach has turned blood red in Iran, which kindled mixed reactions of shock and excitement among people.

Some social media influencers floated speculations of unexplained phenomena and extreme weather. However, the fact is that this rare scene occurs when a certain kind of soil is present in any region.

The video that captured people's attention a few days ago was posted last month by a tour guide on Instagram.

The caption along with the post was written in Persian that translated into, "The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormoz. Serasima tourists seeing this rain is amazing."

The video showed torrential rain carrying red-colored soil to the beach. As the soil was mixing with the seawater, the tides were also turning bright red.

The beach shown in the video is 'Rainbow Island,' in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran. That area is meagerly inhabited and remains mostly undisturbed.

By citing a local tourist board, the report also said the soil is also used in local cuisines, mostly in the making of sauces and jams.

Quoted by Dailymail, according to the Iran Tourism and Touring Organisation, "Walking along the shore you will encounter parts where sand glitters with metal compounds, especially mesmerising at sunset or sunrise."

"The soil color around you keeps changing as you walk or ride, and you can visit a unique red, edible soil and other 70 colorful minerals in Hormuz Island," it added.

Earlier, the video from the beach was shared under false claims.