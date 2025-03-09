BAPS Hindu Temple in California Vandalised; Community Condemns Hate

New York: The BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by some unknown person in another such incident in the US, the organisation has said. Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.