Bangladesh PM seeks cooperation from UN to conduct probe into recent violence

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought cooperation from the United Nations and other international organisations to conduct a proper investigation into the recent nationwide violence during the anti-quota agitation to punish the real culprits involved in the attacks.

Bangladesh witnessed violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. "We're seeking UN and other international organisations' cooperation for a fair and proper investigation into the matter," Hasina said, adding that the people involved in the violence must be brought to justice.