Bangladesh: Death Sentence For Sheikh Hasina

A Bangladesh court on Monday found ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity, a verdict which she could face the death sentence for. Sheikh Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising that ousted her in August 2024.

"All the... elements constituting crimes against humanity have been fulfilled," judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder read to the packed court in Dhaka, which was also broadcast live on national television. Bangladesh's special tribunal also sentences former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity.