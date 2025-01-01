Bangladesh Army Chief Emphasises India as Strategic Partner Amid Strained Ties

Speaking at a public event, Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman underlined the significance of India-Bangladesh relations, noting that the two countries share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties. He acknowledged India's pivotal role during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 and its continued support in various developmental and strategic sectors.

“Bangladesh values India as an important neighbor and partner,” Gen Zaman said. “Our policies and actions will never go against India's strategic interests.” His comments come amidst strained ties due to ongoing issues, including water sharing, trade disputes, and concerns over illegal migration.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometer-long border, making it one of the most extensive land borders globally. While relations between the two nations have generally been cooperative, recent tensions have arisen over sensitive issues such as river water distribution agreements and security-related concerns in the region.

Despite these challenges, the army chief expressed optimism about resolving disputes through diplomatic and bilateral channels. “There may be disagreements, but both nations are committed to addressing them constructively,” he said.

India remains one of Bangladesh’s largest trading partners, with significant collaborations in infrastructure, energy, and defense. The statement by Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman is seen as an effort to reassure New Delhi of Dhaka's commitment to maintaining strong and mutually beneficial ties. Observers believe the comments signal Bangladesh's intent to prioritize its relationship with India, particularly as regional dynamics evolve in South Asia.