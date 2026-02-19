Backlash After Activist Targets Hanuman Statue in US

A political row has erupted in the United States after Texas-based conservative activist Carlos Turcios posted a video criticising a large Hanuman statue at a temple in Sugar Land, drawing sharp backlash from Indian-American communities and social media users.

In a post on X, Turcios described the statue as evidence of a cultural “invasion,” writing that “third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America.” He compared the Texas suburb to cities such as New Delhi and Islamabad and questioned why the statue existed in the United States.

The statue installed at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple — was inaugurated in August 2024 and is considered the tallest Hanuman statue in North America. The structure, called the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman, stands on privately owned temple grounds and was funded by devotees.

🚨SUGAR LAND, TEXAS🚨This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION! Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/hzNIunlyQ4

The remarks quickly triggered criticism online, with many users accusing the activist — who is associated with Republican circles in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex — of promoting xenophobia and misunderstanding religious freedom protections.

Several commenters pointed out that the temple operates legally on private property and reflects the religious practices of local residents. Others cited language-use statistics to argue that Indian-Americans are among the most assimilated immigrant groups in the country, noting that no Indian language ranks among the top ten spoken at home nationwide.

"No, Carlos. Hindus in Texas are not a threat to Western civilization. But you're too racist and remarkably DENSE to have even bothered studying Hinduism to understand that proselytization is rejected in the faith. It's radical Islam you should be complaining about. Get a grip," wrote Adelle Nazarian, an American media personality



