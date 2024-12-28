Baba Vanga, Nostradamus Made This Predictions for 2025

Renowned prophets Baba Vanga and Nostradamus are gaining prominence for their similar predictions for the year 2025.

Both the prophets have made similar prophecies that includes assassination attempt on Russian president Vladimir Putin, terrorist attack in Europe and reign of King Charles.



The prophets made a prophecy about a conflict in Europe in the year 2025. Baba Vanga also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans have foretold events like 9/11 terrorist attack, death of Princess Diana, Chernobyl disaster, Barack Obama’s election win and Brexit. Michel de Nostredane, also known as Nostradamus, also predicted events accurately.

What did Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predict?



Baba Vanga predicted that Europe may go through natural disasters and illness, which could lead to loss of life and infra damage. She also predicted extraterrestrial beings contacting Earth and also a cure for a serious disease through lab-grown organs.





Nostradamus predicted that England will face a resurging ancient plague and also the Russia-Ukraine war coming to an end. He predicted that next year will see improvements in illness prevention and treatment.

Nostradamus lived till the age of 62 but his prophecies have lasted for centuries. The french astrologer penned down the pages of predictions in the early 1500s.



Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, commonly known as Baba Vanga, was born in 1911 and at the age of 12 she was left with no vision. Her predictions are said to have an 85 per cent success rate.