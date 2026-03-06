Australian Troops On Board US Sub That Sank Iranian Ship: PM

Sydney: Three Australian military personnel were on board an American submarine that sank an Iranian navy ship off Sri Lanka this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

The personnel were on the submarine as part of training arrangements under AUKUS, a multi-decade defence pact with Britain and the United States, Albanese told Sky News.

They did not take part in the attack, he stressed.

"These are long standing third country arrangements that have been in place for a long period of time," he said.

At least 84 sailors were killed in Wednesday's torpedo attack on the IRIS Dena -- the first military strike far outside the Middle East region since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran.

Tehran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of committing an "atrocity" and warned Washington would "bitterly regret" the precedent set.

Australia has backed the Israeli-US action against Iran, saying it is necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

But officials have said Canberra has no plans to take part in any military action against Iran.

Asked Friday about the legality of the attacks, Albanese said "that's a matter, of course, for the United States".

"No Australian personnel have participated in any offensive action against Iran," he added.

Australian military personnel embedded in third countries' defence assets "act in accordance with Australian law, with Australian policy", Albanese said.

Dozens of Australian troops have undergone placements on US attack submarines based out of Pearl Harbour under the AUKUS training regime, national broadcaster ABC said.

Under that pact, the Australian navy aims to acquire at least three US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines within 15 years as part of a strategy to counter China's military in the Pacific.