Australian PM Albanese Extends Warm Wishes on India's Republic Day

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his greetings on the occasion of 75th Republic Day and said that both countries have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of their friendship on their 'shared' national days.

Notably, Australia also celebrates its national day on January 26 as 'Australia Day'. It marks the anniversary of the British flag first being hoisted at Sydney Cove in 1788.

"Warm wishes to the people of India as you celebrate Republic Day. On our shared national days, we have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," Albanese posted on X.

The Australian PM further called India-Australia bonds "lifelong and intergenerational," adding that the Indian diaspora in Australia is the lifeblood of the friendship between two nations.

"Republic Day is an opportunity to celebrate India's extraordinary success across more than seven decades of independence. Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success," Albanese said in the message.

"Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Albanese further stated.

"On Republic Day, I'm delighted to send my congratulations to all who celebrate the great achievements of the Republic of India," he added.

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, congratulated India on Republic Day, and Australia Day and hailed the prospering India-Australia ties.

"Wishing Happy Australia Day & Happy Republic Day to everyone celebrating today!" he posted on X.

"On 26th January, we share a day of concurrence, Australia Day and Republic Day in India. In Australia, we think of our indigenious people, who have nurtured our bountiful lands for 60,000 years. We also think of so many immigrants, including many who come as people of Indian origin," envoy Green said in the video message.

"On Republic Day, we think of the great successes of this country since independence. India has become one of Australia's most consequential partners, across security, trade and economics, and as human bridge between Indians who made their homes in Australia," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended greetings to his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong on 'Australia Day' and reaffirmed the strength of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Canberra.

"Warmest greetings to @SenatorWong and the Government and the people of Australia on Australia Day. Reaffirm the strength of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and look forward to another year of celebrating the depth of our Dosti," he posted on X.