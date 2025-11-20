 Top
Australia PM Says Turkey to Host COP31 Climate Summit

20 Nov 2025 6:44 AM IST

Both Australia and Turkey had submitted bids in 2022 to host the annual COP

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanes (AFP)

SYDNEY: Australia has agreed to allow Turkey to host next year's COP31 climate summit, but Canberra will lead the conference's negotiations among governments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.

"So what we've come up with is a big win for both Australia and Turkey," Albanese told ABC Radio.

Both Australia and Turkey had submitted bids in 2022 to host the annual COP, or Conference of the Parties, the world's main forum for driving climate action.


