Political violence is never acceptable: World leaders condemn shooting at Donald Trump's rally

Canberra [Australia]: Several world leaders have condemned the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former US President was shot in the upper part of the ear.

One rally attendee was killed and another was injured.

Leaders from various nations wished Trump a speedy recovery and asserted that political violence in any form has no place in society.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting incident at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania "concerning and confronting."

In a post on X, Albanese stated, "The incident at former President Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe."

Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported. The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face.

He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel. According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed, another was critically injured, and the incident is being investigated. Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and his wife were shocked by the apparent attack on Trump and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Taking to X, Netanyahu stated, "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he is "appalled" by the shocking scenes at Trump's rally and asserted that political violence in any form has no place in society.

In a statement shared on X, Starmer stated, "I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally, and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

Honduran President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya has offered support to Trump after the shooting incident. Taking to X, she stated, "Violence generates more violence. I am sorry for what is happening in the United States electoral process. My solidarity with Donald Trump."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is "sickened" by the shooting at Donald Trump's rally and emphasised that political violence is never acceptable.

Taking to X, Trudeau stated, "I'm sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated -- political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is "appalled" to learn about the shooting incident at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. He said that he is relieved to know that Trump is safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

"I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former US President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack's victim, a rally attendee. I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this," Zelenskyy posted on X.

Offering support to Trump after the shooting incident, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban stated, "My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'strongly condemned' the incident and said that there is 'no place for violence in politics.' PM Modi said that he was "deeply concerned' by the attack on Trump.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery."

The shooter who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks, New York Post reported, citing sources.

Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots, one of which grazed Trump in the ear at an outdoor rally in Butler. Thomas Matthew Cooks was planted on the roof of a manufacturing plant located over 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The US Secret Service snipers shot him, and an AR-style rifle was later recovered. Bethel Park is a village 40 miles south of where Trump's rally was held in Butler. Crooks' motive behind firing on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is unclear.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally.

In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.

The FBI stated that they will continue to support this probe with all the resources of the investigation agency. It also asked people to inform them if they had any information regarding the incident.

In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, "The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said former President Donald Trump has left the Butler area following the shooting at a rally on Saturday (local time).

In a statement posted on X, Shapiro stated, "Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time."

He expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident, protected Trump, and worked to bring the situation under control. He stated that the enforcement officials will continue to lead the investigation into the shooting of Trump.

In the post on X, he further said, "I am grateful for all law enforcement who responded, protected the former president, and worked to bring the situation under control. Federal law enforcement officials will continue to lead on the investigation into the shooting of former President Trump. Pennsylvania State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting of the other victims."

"I have been in regular communication with law enforcement on the ground in Pennsylvania and have spoken with President Biden who offered his full support. As we wait to learn more from the investigations, I am mindful of just how painful and shocking this event is to so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians. I respectfully ask that we treat our fellow Americans with respect and join together to universally condemn the unacceptable violence we witnessed earlier today in Butler," he added.

A shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday (local time) that injured Trump has heightened concerns about political violence and increased awareness regarding past attacks and assassination attempts against presidents and candidates, CBS News reported.

According to a 2008 report compiled by the Congressional Research Service, direct assaults against presidents, presidents-elect, and candidates have occurred on 15 separate occasions, with five resulting in death, according to CBS News. Of the 45 individuals serving as president, 13 have been subject to actual or attempted assassinations. The number does not include the shooting incident that involves Trump.