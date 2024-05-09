New rule for Australia's student visa: Everything you need to know

Hyderabad: Australia has raised the cap on minimum savings of a student to get a visa to enter the country. This new rule will be effective from May 10 of this year and the students are now required to have 75 percent of the national minimum wage as savings.







Interestingly, the island nation has updated the visa rule on student savings 4 times in the last 7 months. It was A$ 21,041 in October last year.



The government has also raised the standards of English Language in March this year while also administering the visa policies strictly to prevent students from extending their stay in the country.



