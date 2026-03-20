Australian Mosque Protesters Heckle PM Albanese Over Israel Stance

SYDNEY: Protesters heckled and booed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday during a visit to Australia's largest mosque for ​Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on ally Israel's ‌offensive in Gaza.

Some in Australia's Muslim and Jewish communities are angry over a fine line walked by the centre-left government since the Gaza war began, expressing concern for Palestinians, repeatedly urging a ceasefire, ​and backing Israel's right to self-defence.

Video images showed protesters interrupting proceedings about ​15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke joined ⁠worshippers at Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney to mark the end of the ​Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Demonstrators booed, told Albanese and Burke to "Get out!" and called ​them "genocide supporters", referring to Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza, following an attack by Hamas militants in 2023.

"Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit," one of the organisers told the ​crowd, urging people to sit down and stop filming the exchange. "It is Eid. ​It is a joyful day."

A security guard was seen tackling one heckler to the ground before ‌escorting ⁠him away.

"Shame on you!" yelled protesters who followed Albanese and Burke when they left.

The mosque event was "incredibly positive", Albanese said later, despite the incident.

"If you got a couple of people heckling in a crowd of 30,000, that should be put in ​that perspective," he ​told reporters, adding ⁠that the community had dealt with a couple of hecklers.

He added that some frustration stemmed from the government's designation this month ​of Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir as a prohibited hate group ​on the ⁠basis of laws prompted by a deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14.

Protesters also turned out in February, when Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited at Albanese's ⁠invitation to ​express solidarity with Jewish Australians allegedly targeted by ​gunmen inspired by Islamic State during the Bondi attack.

Thousands attended a rally in Sydney, where 27 people were ​arrested after clashes with police.