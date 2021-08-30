World Australia and New Zealand 30 Aug 2021 New Zealand reports ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer vaccine

BLOOMBERG
Published Aug 30, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 11:31 am IST
The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined
A woman died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, following her Pfizer vaccination. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 A woman died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, following her Pfizer vaccination. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Wellington: New Zealand health authorities reported what they believe to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A woman died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, following her Pfizer vaccination, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in an emailed statement on Monday. It said myocarditis is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

 

The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined, however the board “considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination,” it said. “This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.”

New Zealand is currently in a national lockdown due to a community outbreak of the highly infectious delta strain of Covid-19. It is ramping up what has been one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the developed world, and is only using Pfizer. More than 3.3 million doses of the two-dose vaccine have so far been administered, enough to fully immunize about 23% of the population.   

 

“The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both Covid-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis,” the board said. “The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in protecting against serious illness and death from Covid-19, and we remain confident about using it in New Zealand.”

...
Tags: pfizer, pfizer covid vaccine, pfizer vaccine
Location: New Zealand, Wellington, Wellington


Latest From World

A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as US troops pull out

The UAE's decision to reopen its doors to tourists from all countries was taken in order

UAE to resume visas for tourists vaccinated against Covid

Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Taliban seals off Kabul airport, stops people as evacuation process nears end

The average international freight load factor climbed by 6.2 percentage points to 76.2 per cent for the month after accounting for a 16.4 per cent year-on-year increase in offered freight capacity. (PTI Photo)

Air passenger volumes remain weak in contrast to robust cargo demand: AAPA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australian journalist arrested in China for 'supplying state secrets'

Cheng was the second high-profile Australian citizen to be held in Beijing, after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage. (AP/file photo)

New Zealand declares climate emergency, promises carbon neutral government by 2025

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moves a motion in the Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, to declare a climate emergency, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Joining more than 30 other countries around the world, New Zealand took the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. (AP)

EXPLAINER: What's up between Google, Facebook and Australia?

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., has announced agreements to pay publishers in Australia (AP)

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

This file photo taken on October 23, 2019 shows a giant digital sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. - Facebook said on February 23, 2021 it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages

New Zealand’s Ardern poised for big win in election, poll says

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->