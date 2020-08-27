156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
World Australia and New Zealand 27 Aug 2020 Christchurch shooter ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Christchurch shooter sentenced to life without parole

REUTERS
Published Aug 27, 2020, 8:49 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act in 2019
Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant attends his third day in court for a sentence hearing in Christchurch on August 26, 2020.(AFP)
 Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant attends his third day in court for a sentence hearing in Christchurch on August 26, 2020.(AFP)

Wellington: A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand’s deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

White supremacist Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he live-streamed on Facebook.

 

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch on Thursday that a finite term would not be sufficient.

“Your crimes, however, are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” said Mander in handing down the sentence.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims,” he said.

Tarrant, dressed in grey prison clothes and surrounded by guards, did not react to the sentence.

Prosecutors told the court earlier that Tarrant wanted to instill fear in those he described as invaders and that he carefully planned the attacks to cause maximum carnage.

 

Tarrant, who represented himself during the hearings but did not make submissions, said through a lawyer in court on Thursday that he did not oppose the prosecution’s application for a life without parole sentence.

“The hatred that lies at the heart of your hostility to particular members of the community that you came to this country to murder has no place here - it has no place anywhere,” Mander said.

The judge asked Tarrant before handing down the sentence if he had any comment. Tarrant just nodded when asked if he was aware he had the right to make submissons, but he did not speak.

 

Before Tarrant, triple-murderer William Bell was serving the longest sentence in New Zealand with a minimum non-parole prison term of 30 years for his 2001 crimes.

...
Tags: christchurch mosque shooting, life imprisonment, brenton tarrant, white supremacist, white terrorist


Latest From World

Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)

Indian techie sworn-in as US citizen didn't know it was being broadcast

The DF-26B and DF-21D missiles fired Wednesday targeted an area between the southern island province of Hainan and the Paracel Islands.(AP File)

Chinese military fired two missiles into disputed sea in warning to US

A member of a social media rights group displays pictures of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed's music video meant to depict a young bride’s joy that as shot in a mosque and went viral on the internet, at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan. The video infuriated religious radicals who inundated social media with claims that Qamar’s dancing sullied the historic Wazir Khan Mosque. The uproar was the latest example of how trolling has exploded online in Pakistan since a lockdown, imposed in March over coronavirus concerns, confined tens of millions to their homes. (AP)

Trolls, hate speech flood Pakistani social media pages

A person, front right, is consoled in Kenosha, as she talks about one of the two people who were fatally shot Tuesday night, whom she described as the love of her life, near the scene of Tuesday's shooting. (AP)

17-year-old arrested after 2 shot dead during unrest in Kenosha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Et tu, Brute?: Envoy says Australia betrayed China by pushing for virus origin probe

Wang Xining, the Chinese Embassy in Australia's deputy head of mission (AP)

Christchurch shooter says he won’t speak at court sentencing

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, sits in the dock at the Christchurch High Court for day two of sentencing after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch. (AP)

Christchurch shooter planned to burn down mosques afterwards

Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslims in last year's New Zealand mosques shooting attends his first day in court in Christchurch on August 24, 2020.(AFP)

Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in Papua New Guinea

A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial. (PTI)

COVID vaccination will be mandatory for all 25 million Australians: PM

A man wears a face mask as he passes by graffiti reading 'No vaccine, No tracking, No COVID'. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham