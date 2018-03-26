Family shenanigans: Elon Musk's dad reveals he fathered child with stepdaughter

Elon Musk called his father Errol a 'terrible human being' in 2017. (Photo: File)

Canberra: Billionaire inventor Elon Musk's father has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years younger to him.

Errol Musk, the South African businessman has reportedly fathered a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30.

The stepdaughter was four when Errol married her mother Heide, news.com.au reported.

It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered that his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.

The businessman even called his father Errol a "terrible human being," in 2017.

Meanwhile, Errol Musk, said, "One thing led to another - you can call it God's plan or nature's plan," media sources claimed.