Aussies sight Chandrayaan-2

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 1:32 am IST
=Isro: Rocket in good health, going in right direction.
 Chandrayaan-2 successfully launched successfully. (Photo: Twitter | ISRO)

Melbourne/Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2 could have passed through the Australian sky as hundreds of people in western Queensland and the Northern Territory contacted local channels and reported seeing a bright light in the sky.

People contacted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) channel and reported seeing a bright light in the sky, which an astronomer explained could be the Chandrayaan-2.

 

The ABC quoted Shauna Royes who spotted the light over the Julia Creek caravan park in remote north-west Queensland about 7.30 pm (local time) on Monday night.

“We were actually at the caravan park having a bush dinner for not-for-profit organisations, so there were around 160 people, and one of the tourists looked up and said ‘look’,” the McKinlay Shire councillor said.

“It was quite a bright, unusual light with a tail. It was travelling north-east and we watched it for two or three minutes before it faded out,” the councillor said.

Jacob Blunt saw the light near Cape Crawford in the Northern Territory and filmed it. “Look at it, it is an alien or UFO,” he said in the clip.

Meanwhile, a day after launching the country’s second moon mission, the Isro said the spacecraft is in “good health” and moving in the “right direction”.

“The Chandrayaan-2 is in good health. There is no doubt about it. It is moving in the right direction,” an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered Isro said.

He said at present, no updates on the mission have been made because there is no need for it at this juncture.     — PTI

