World Australia and New Zealand 24 Jan 2021 New Zealand detects ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand detects first community virus case in two months

AFP
Published Jan 24, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
It is the second time a returnee has developed coronavirus symptoms after being cleared to leave an isolation facility in New Zealand
New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths from 1,927 confirmed virus cases in a population of five million. (Representational Image/AFP)
 New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths from 1,927 confirmed virus cases in a population of five million. (Representational Image/AFP)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the community for more than two months, sparking urgent contract-tracing efforts north of Auckland.

A 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe tested positive 10 days after completing a compulsory two weeks in managed isolation, although she had noticed symptoms several days before getting tested.

 

Contact tracing was underway after it was revealed the woman and her husband spent several days travelling around the Northland region while she was potentially infectious, visiting about 30 different locations.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said it was too soon to decide whether a full or partial lockdown would be reintroduced.

"We don't know the origin or the strain of the infection," he told a press conference.

The woman returned to New Zealand on December 30 after spending four months in Europe -- mainly in Spain and the Netherlands -- and was released from an Auckland quarantine hotel on January 13.

 

New Zealand director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said she had returned two negative tests while in isolation, and her husband had not shown any symptoms.

It marks the first known case of community transmission in New Zealand since November 18.

Authorities were reviewing closed-circuit television footage to see if the woman contracted the virus while in the managed isolation facility.

More than 600 people who had spent time in the hotel have been asked to self-isolate and be re-tested for Covid-19.

It is the second time a returnee has developed coronavirus symptoms after being cleared to leave an isolation facility in New Zealand.

 

A man who returned from India in August returned two negative tests in isolation but did not start showing Covid symptoms until five days after his release.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths from 1,927 confirmed virus cases in a population of five million.

...
Tags: new zealand coronavirus, community transmission
Location: New Zealand, Wellington, Wellington


Latest From World

A file picture of the police personnels from Moscow (Image Source: AP)

Moscow police clash with Navalny supporters as tens of thousands rally

Anthony Banash receives a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on January 21, 2021 in Torrance, California. Banash was the first patient to receive the vaccine at the hospital. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP)

US vaccine shortages force cancellations, postponements

A Guarani indigenous man is inoculated with the Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 at the Sao Mata Verde Bonita tribe camp, in Guarani indigenous land, in the city of Marica, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 20, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Mauro Pimentel / AFP)

Brazil awaiting two million vaccine doses from India

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

Biden signs 15 executive orders, reversing Trump's key policies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has 'beaten the virus again'

PM Jacinda Ardern declared New Zealand

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: Military report

Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

New Zealand sees first case-free day in five weeks

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. (Image:Facebook/Jacinda Ardern)

New Zealand’s Ardern poised for big win in election, poll says

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Facebook)

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the Labour Party won New Zealand's general election in Auckland on October 16, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham