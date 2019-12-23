World Australia and New Zealand 23 Dec 2019 Death toll rises to ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Death toll rises to 19 in New Zealand volcanic eruption

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
White Island, a volcanic island, is a famous tourist attraction which people can explore by boat or helicopter.
The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on Monday. (Photo: File)
 The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on Monday. (Photo: File)

Wellington: The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcanic eruption earlier this month has risen to 19, the police said on Monday.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims, the National Operations Commander for the eruption, said one more person died last night at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

There were 14 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand, 10 of whom remained in critical condition, according to local media reports.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted December 9.

White Island, a volcanic island, is a famous tourist attraction which people can explore by boat or helicopter. But now all tourist trips to the island have been suspended by authorities.

 

Tags: new zealand, volcano, white island, police
Location: New Zealand, Wellington, Wellington


