Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Published Feb 23, 2021, 10:23 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 10:23 am IST
As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, said Will Easton
This file photo taken on October 23, 2019 shows a giant digital sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. - Facebook said on February 23, 2021 it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days", after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant. (Josh Edelson / AFP)
 This file photo taken on October 23, 2019 shows a giant digital sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. - Facebook said on February 23, 2021 it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days", after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant. (Josh Edelson / AFP)

Sydney: Facebook said Tuesday it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days", after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated a compromise had been reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content.

 

"As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism, and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days," said Will Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia.

