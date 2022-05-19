World Australia and New Zealand 19 May 2022 Quad meet puts Aussi ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Quad meet puts Aussies in a fix

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Aussie PM, Oppn leader in race to attend
(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)
 (L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)

Sydney/Canberra: With the opinion polls suggesting that a decade of the conservative rule could end as Australia goes to the polls on Saturday, and surveys consistently show the centre-left Labour Party is ahead, a government led by Labour leader Anthony Albanese, that could be more climate-friendly and less hostile towards China, looks like a real possibility.

But pugilistic Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who leads a conservative coalition, appears to be rapidly closing the gap as election day nears.
There is a lot of speculation here on who will represent Australia at the Quad summit that is taking place in Tokyo just days after the election, on May 24, with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday would not say who might represent Australia in Tokyo. He said there were “conventions in place” to deal with the election but did not elaborate on how those conventions would work if the result were close. “I’m sure depending on the outcome of this Saturday’s election that they’ll be put in place,” Morrison said.

Albanese said Wednesday he will begin rebuilding trust in his nation if he wins and will attend a summit with the US, Indian and Japanese leaders in Tokyo just three days later. Albanese said he will be “completely consistent” with the current administration on Chinese competition in the region if he goes to the summit of the Indo-Pacific alliance on Tuesday.

 

Albanese has said he will have himself sworn in as PM as early as Sunday or Monday in order to attend the summit. “I will visit the Quad and renew my acquaintance with President Joe Biden but also meet, very importantly, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are important friends of Australia,” Albanese told The Australian newspaper.

In case the election result is very close, and the winner is uncertain, Morrison and Albanese could go to Tokyo together, a constitutional expert suggested.

 

Sydney University constitutional law expert Anne Twomey said Morrison will have to resign as Prime Minister before Governor-General David Hurley could swear in Albanese.

Caretaker conventions have constrained what the government can do since April 10 when Morrison called the election. But conventions are not binding. “If the result is unclear, then the Prime Minister is still the Prime Minister. He continues to be the PM and has all the powers of Prime Minister until such time as he resigns,” Twomey said.

“The caretaker conventions in those circumstances would normally dictate that you can’t go around doing significant things, making policy announcements and that sort of stuff,” she added.

 

The published conventions provide a range of options for a caretaker PM undertaking an overseas visit or international negotiations. The PM could adopt “observer status” at the Tokyo summit or seek Opposition support for any negotiating positions.

Australian Opposition Senator Penny Wong said she would accompany Albanese to Tokyo as foreign minister if their centre-left Labour Party wins. “The first visit will be to Japan for the Quad leaders’ meeting which a number of foreign ministers are also attending,” Senator Wong told Australian Broadcasting Corp last week.

 

“My hope would have been, and Anthony has said if we were elected his first visit and certainly my first visit would be to Indonesia. But obviously the first visit for him overseas would be the Quad leaders’ meeting in Japan,” Senator Wong said.

Indonesia is traditionally the first overseas stop for a new Australian PM to underscore the importance of that bilateral relationship.
It’s usually clear on the night of Australian elections which party will win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives and form the government. But the opinion polls suggest this election will be close and could result in a hung Parliament in which neither the conservative coalition nor the Labour Party holds a majority.

 

...
Tags: opinion polls, australian prime minister scott morrison, anthony albanese, centre-left labour party
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney


Latest From World

Sweden's Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Sweden signs NATO request, Finland formally endorses move

People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight

Russian President Vladimi Putin. — AP

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP/Mstyslav Chernov)

NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

COVID lockdown to be lifted across New Zealand, except Auckland

People walk on the beach in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: AP)

Covid outbreak on Australian aid ship headed to virus-free Tonga

Dutton said the Australian government was working with Tongan authorities to ensure the aid could still be delivered safely without passing on Covid to anyone on the island. (Bloomberg Image)

New Zealand Covid cases hit record despite vaccination push

A health worker administers vaccinations at a mobile clinic Oct. 7, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Sylvie Whinray/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Australia adds Covaxin to list of 'recognised' COVID-19 vaccines

World Health Organisation has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin and a decision on emergency use authorisation is expected early next month. (AFP)

Hot poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 and 50 degrees above normal

A drop of water falls off an iceberg melting in the Nuup Kangerlua Fjord near Nuuk in southwestern Greenland, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->