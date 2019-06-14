Cricket World Cup 2019

World Australia and New Zealand 14 Jun 2019 Christchurch mosque ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Christchurch mosque shooting accused pleads not guilty before court

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant appeared before Christchurch High Court via an audiovisual link, reported CNN.
Tarrant, a 28-year-old suspected white supremacist from Australia, stormed into two mosques during congregational prayers and indiscriminately opened fire on the assembled, as per the police. (Photo: File)
 Tarrant, a 28-year-old suspected white supremacist from Australia, stormed into two mosques during congregational prayers and indiscriminately opened fire on the assembled, as per the police. (Photo: File)

Christchurch: The man accused of shooting people at two New Zealand mosques on Friday pleaded not guilty of 92 charges including 51 counts of murder.

Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant appeared before Christchurch High Court via an audiovisual link, reported CNN.

 

He has filed a not guilty plea to 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act, the first time such a charge has been used inside the country.

Tarrant was smiling as he appeared before the bench in Auckland, however, he remained silent throughout his appearance.

Judge Cameron Mander told the court that Tarrant mental assessment has been completed and no issues had arisen in terms of Tarrant's mental fitness to enter pleas or stand trial.

Read: Christchurch mosque shooting accused to hear new charges in court

The trial date has been set for May 4, next year.

Tarrant last appeared in court in April, when the court ordered he undergoes a mental health assessment.

He was arrested on March 15, within 21 minutes of the first emergency calls being received by police.

On March 15, Tarrant, a 28-year-old suspected white supremacist from Australia, stormed into two mosques during congregational prayers and indiscriminately opened fire on the assembled, as per the police.

The act of terrorism left the entire Muslim community shaken, with the international community and locals showing their solidarity with the affected.

Tags: new zealand, christchurch, bombing, court, guilty
Location: New Zealand, Canterbury, Christchurch


