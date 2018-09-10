search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP) LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings
 
World, Australia and New Zealand

24-yr-old man ‘kills wife, toddler children, mother-in-law’ in Australia home

AFP
Published Sep 10, 2018, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 3:41 pm IST
Anthony Robert Harvey walked into a police station in Western Australia a week after the deaths.
Forensic police (C) and other officials remove a dead body from the crime site in the suburb of Australia's western city of Perth on September 10, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 Forensic police (C) and other officials remove a dead body from the crime site in the suburb of Australia's western city of Perth on September 10, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Perth: A 24-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife, three toddlers and mother-in-law with a blunt instrument and knives at their suburban family home, where he remained for several days before turning himself in, Australian police said Monday.

Police charged Anthony Robert Harvey with the murders of his two-year-old twins Alice and Beatrix, his three-year-old daughter Charlotte and his 41-year-old wife Mara in the southwestern city of Perth.

 

Harvey, who lived in the home, is also alleged to have killed his mother-in-law Beverly Quinn, 73, at the same address the next day.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told reporters no firearms were used in the attacks which police believe were carried out with several weapons including “a blunt instrument and knives.”

Police found the bodies of the five victims at the unassuming detached family home after Harvey walked into a police station in a remote mining area some 1,500 kilometres north of the city on Sunday--a week after their deaths.

He is believed to have remained at the house for “some days” before heading north.

A Facebook profile believed to be Mara Quinn’s showed her cradling a newborn in her arms, with a man reported to be Harvey beside her, and stated that she was engaged in August 2014.

A real estate listing showed a modest three-bedroom house and a standalone garage.

“She was pretty unlucky in love before she met him,” a friend told Fairfax Media. “So (when they got together) it was like ‘yay, now she gets to start a family’.”

A neighbour earlier told the ABC he had returned from a holiday to “silence in the street”.

“We noticed that the house next door was pretty quiet, which was unusual,” said Richard Fairbrother, who lives next door to the family’s house .

“We could hear and see the kids playing in the backyard quite often.”

Other neighbours spoke of a shocked community that had been close, calm and peaceful.

Mass killings are rare in Australia, but this appears to be the third such family tragedy to hit Western Australia state in recent months.

In July a man allegedly killed his mother and two siblings. A grandfather shot dead his wife, daughter and her four children in murder-suicide in May.

Harvey is expected to return to court on September 19.

Tags: man kills family, murder, crime, knives
Location: Australia, West Australia, Perth




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI discloses salary details of Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli-led Indian team

The BCCI further revealed that it made an advance payment to Shastri for his coaching services from mid-July to mid-October, splashing a whopping sum of INR 2.05 crore. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who entered menopause at 11 surprises all with baby at 31

At the time Amanda was diagnosed, little was known about early menopause. It was not until she was in her twenties that investigations discovered she could not produce eggs.
 

Fully bezel-less Pixel 3 maybe a surprise for 9th October

Is Google having a surprise for October 9th?
 

Cholera outbreak kills 10 people in Zimbabwe

Clemence Duri, Harare city’s health director said more than 300 people had been hospitalised.
 

Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australian police find 7 dead, including 4 children with gunshot wounds

The bodies of three adults and four children and two guns were found at a rural property at the village of Osmington, Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Our love is real: Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Supporters of the same-sex marriage

No hegemony: Macron warns over Chinese dominance in Indo-Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron said the two nations -- alongside fellow democracy India -- had a responsibility to protect the region from 'hegemony' -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might. (Photo: File)

Teenage girl charged with murder of Indian student in Australia

Rathod had arrived in Australia four years ago on a student visa to study accountancy. (Photo: Facebook | Maulin Rathod)

Australia's pride: First homosexual couple tie the knot

Lauren Price, 31, and Amy Laker, 29, exchanged vows in Sydney because their families had to travel from Wales in the UK to attend what was to have been their commitment ceremony. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham