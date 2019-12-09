World Australia and New Zealand 09 Dec 2019 New Zealand's W ...
New Zealand's White Island Volcano erupts; several tourists injured

Published Dec 9, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10 pm local time.
New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. Hundred People near the volcano when it erupted, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. (Photo: Facebook/ Konkona)
 New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. Hundred People near the volcano when it erupted, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. (Photo: Facebook/ Konkona)

Wellington: New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. Hundred people near the volcano when it erupted, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The country's National Emergency Management Agency said a "moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano."

 

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10 pm local time (0110 GMT), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later.

The local mayor said she feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

"I've got limited understanding at present other than there's been an eruption, that there have been some people who were on the island at the time, who have had some injuries," Whakatane mayor Judy Turner told Radio NZ.

"I'm not sure of the extent or nature of those injuries... emergency services are all waiting for them to be returned from the island so they can attend to them."

Police said they were responding to the incident, but offered no further comment.

 

