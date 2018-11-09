search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

1 dead in Melbourne stabbing; man attacked cops before being shot

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Police have also urged the public to avoid the Street after witnesses describe a car bursting into flames.
Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot. (Photo: Screengrab | @fayfayang)
 Local media showed footage of a large man slashing wildly at police officers before being shot. (Photo: Screengrab | @fayfayang)

Melbourne: At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a rush hour stabbing incident in Melbourne's central business district, police said on Friday.

One person was arrested and is in a critical condition after he was a shot by police as he lunged at officers with a knife at the busiest Bourke Street mall in Melbourne.

 

Police initially responded to a report of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston Street about 4:20 pm (local time), Victoria Police said in a statement.

A man, believed to be the driver, stabbed three people and was then shot by police. "A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition," it said.

Police are not looking for anyone further at this early stage.

Ambulance Victoria said paramedics had assessed three people at the scene. One person has been taken to hospital with a neck injury in a suspected critical condition, one with a head injury and a third with unknown injuries.

One of them has succumbed to injuries, police said.

Police have also urged the public to avoid the Street after witnesses describe a car bursting into flames.

The area has been cordoned off, police said.

...
Tags: melbourne, melbourne stabbing, australian police
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Shiva Singh's 360-degree twirl while bowling leaves cricketing world divided

There were discussions on social media that if a batsman is allowed to switch hit why can't a bowler be allowed a variation such as 360 degree rotation on delivery stride. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLS to be launched In India on November 16

It’s the same engine that’s available on the CLS in Thailand as well.
 

Mothers who have sons are 79 percent more likely to have postnatal depression

The study also suggested that women who face complications during childbirth are three times more likely to suffer (Photo: AFP)
 

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

Upon closer inspection, he realised they were something quite different --thousands of baby octopuses.
 

See pics: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Team India players celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and co are currently enjoying a short four-day break from their ongoing series against West Indies with just a final T20I remaining. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Best gig ever: Family needs nanny in Bahamas for Christmas, offers 5-star stay

The job requires for the candidate to spending two weeks helping out with the morning and bedtime routines of two toddlers, but does mean spending Christmas away from your family. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Sri Lankan man sent to prison for 12 yrs for hoax bomb on Malaysia Airlines flight

The drama came after Malaysia Airlines lost two Boeing 777s in 2014. (Photo: AFP)

Sikh council nominee racially targeted in Australia

The video shows a man in a truck directing racial slurs at a life-sized cut-out made from one of Singh's election placards, which is eventually run over by the truck, the report said. (Representational Image)

Hacky hack hack: Australian teen breaks into Apple's main network

Apple contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation when it became aware of the intrusion, The Age said, quoting statements made in court. The FBI then referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police (AFP). (Representational Image)

Qatar Airways CEO apologises for remarks on women, says 'was a joke'

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said his remarks at the closing of a global airlines gathering on Tuesday had been intended as a joke and taken out of context. (Photo: AFP)

Plane overshoots runway, ditched in lagoon on remote Micronesian island: Report

all 36 passengers and 11 crew were safe and no serious injuries were reported, although they were taken to hospital for check-ups. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham