search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

Saudi teen is refugee, UN confirms, asks Australia to resettle

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
UN has found that a teenage woman who fled Saudi to Thailand is legitimate refugee and has asked Australia to take her in, officials said.
18-year-old Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qanun (2nd L) being escorted by a Thai immigration officer (R) and UNHCR officials at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP)
 18-year-old Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qanun (2nd L) being escorted by a Thai immigration officer (R) and UNHCR officials at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: The United Nations has found that a teenage woman who fled Saudi Arabia is a legitimate refugee and has asked Australia to take her in, officials in Canberra said Wednesday.

“The UNHCR has referred Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun to Australia for consideration for refugee resettlement,” the Department of Home Affairs confirmed in a statement.

 

The decision marks a significant victory for the 18-year-old, who is currently in Bangkok where she says Thai authorities attempted to block her from travelling to Australia to claim asylum.

The home affairs department said it will “consider this referral in the usual way, as it does with all UNHCR referrals”.

Australian officials have strongly hinted that Qunun’s request will be accepted.

 “If she is found to be a refugee, then we will give very, very, very serious consideration to a humanitarian visa,” health minister Greg Hunt had said before the UN determination was public.

Qunun has documented her bid to flee her allegedly abusive family with minute-by-minute social media updates.

Her plight shot to public attention when she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to avoid deportation and shared dozens of fearful but defiant messages online insisting on her right to asylum.

Video footage posted on Twitter by a Saudi human rights activist appeared to show a Saudi official complaining that Thai authorities should have confiscated Qunun’s smartphone.

 “When she arrived, she opened a new (Twitter) account and her followers grew to 45,000 in one day,” he said in Arabic.

 “It would have been better if they had confiscated her mobile instead of her passport.”

AFP was unable to contact Saudi authorities for comment on the footage.

Saudi Arabia has some of the world’s toughest restrictions on women, including a guardianship system that allows male family members to make decisions on behalf of female relatives.

...
Tags: united nations, unhcr, rahaf mohammed al-qunun
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Suspicious packages found at Indian consulate, others in Australia

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said it was assisting the Australian Federal Police at a number of incidents at embassies across Melbourne. (Photo: Twitter)

Australian archbishop begins home detention over sex abuse cover-up

Wilson resigned as archbishop of Adelaide in July, two months after being convicted. He wanted to hold on to the position until he completed his appeal but came under pressure from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, fellow clerics and abuse victims to quit. (Photo: File)

Runaway mining train travels 90 kilometres without driver in Australia

Mining giant BHP, which owns the four-locomotive train, decided to derail before it reached the town of Port Hedland near its Western Australia Pilbara site, and flicked the points. (Photo: AFP)

No hegemony: Macron warns over Chinese dominance in Indo-Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron said the two nations -- alongside fellow democracy India -- had a responsibility to protect the region from 'hegemony' -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might. (Photo: File)

Australian doctor, forerunner in Thai cave rescue, affected by family tragedy

Australian media said he put his own life at risk to venture four kilometres into the flooded cave to medically assess the 12 boys and their coach. (Photo: @MarkMooney7/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham