search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

We are sorry: PM Turnbull to make national apology to child abuse victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
The final report of the royal commission has words ‘that shake us to our core’.
‘We owe it to survivors not to waste this moment and we must continue to be guided by their wishes,’ Malcolm Turnbull said. (Photo: File)
 ‘We owe it to survivors not to waste this moment and we must continue to be guided by their wishes,’ Malcolm Turnbull said. (Photo: File)

Canberra: In a landmark move, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball announced that he will make a national apology to survivors of child sex abuse before the end of the parliamentary year.

Apologising to victims of institutional abuse amid the royal commission into child sex abuse, the prime minister confirmed the intentions of the government on Thursday, The Guardian reported.

 

“We owe it to survivors not to waste this moment and we must continue to be guided by their wishes,” Turnbull said. “As a nation, we must mark this occasion in a form that reflects the wishes of survivors and that affords them the dignity to which they were entitled as children – but which was denied to them by the very people who were tasked with their care.”

Turnball also confirmed the appointment of a “survivor-focused reference group” which will help draft the apology.

The final report of the royal commission has words “that shake us to our core,” Labour leader Bill Shorten said, adding “The child with disability, abused daily, who couldn’t get a disinterested police officer to take any notice of their plea for help.”

“The good Catholic boy, who, after each time he was abused sexually by his priest, had to go to confession and confess his sin of impurity – to his abuser. And then this boy, this child being preyed upon by this monster, would be asked if he was sorry. And told to do three Hail Marys for his penance,” he said.

“They were children, seen and not heard. They could not find a counsellor to listen to their story, they could not find justice in the criminal court or compensation in the civil…These institutions failed our fellow Australians – and then our nation did.”

The prime minister in his statement requested the parliament for an update on the redressal schemes for survivors and proposed USD 150,00 as the amount for cap payments.

Institutions in which abuse had taken place will be urged to reach out to victims personally, the statement added.

The issue is set be discussed at Friday’s Council of Australian Governments meeting in Canberra, where Turnball is expected to ask states to sign up to the scheme.

Tags: malcolm turnball, child sex abuse, paedophilia
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Sydney man arrested for brokering supply of arms to North Korea

The Australian Federal Police say the 59-year-old naturalized Australian used encrypted communication to broker sales and discuss the supply of weapons of mass destruction. (Photo: File/Representational)

Our love is real: Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Supporters of the same-sex marriage

Melbourne: Car ploughs down pedestrians; 12 injured, driver arrested

Victoria state police said they had arrested the driver of a car after it ‘collided with a number of pedestrians’ in downtown Melbourne. (Photo: File/Representational)

Australia’s ‘Pride’: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage

The final step is for the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, the Queen's representative in Australia, to ratify the law, which will likely take place within days. (Photo: AFP)

Flinders street incident: Indian among 19 injured as truck mowed down crowd

Acting commissioner Shane Patton said that the police do not believe what happened is terror related but will continue to investigate. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham