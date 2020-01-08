World Australia and New Zealand 08 Jan 2020 Australia to kill up ...
Australia to kill up to 10,000 Camels amid wildfires: Report

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
The disaster has killed more than a dozen people and caused the displacement or deaths of 480 million animals.
The planned killing of the camels comes at a time the country is ravaged by wildfires since November. (Photo: Representational)
Sydney:  Authorities in Australia will begin five-day campaign to kill thousands of camels in the country as they drink too much water amid the wildfires.  The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesday, The Hill reported citing The Australian. 

Marita Baker, an Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) (large, sparsely-populated local government area for Aboriginal Australians) executive board member, said that the camels were causing problems in her community of Kanypi. 

 

"We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air conditioners,'' she said. 

The planned killing of the camels comes at a time the country is ravaged by wildfires since November. The disaster has killed more than a dozen people and caused the displacement or deaths of 480 million animals, according to University of Sydney researchers.

