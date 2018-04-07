search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

REUTERS
Published Apr 7, 2018, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Just two months ago, a 7.5 quake earthquake struck the same highlands area.
The earthquake in February killed 125 people and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. (Photo: Representational)
 The earthquake in February killed 125 people and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. (Photo: Representational)

Sydney: A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the highlands of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, as the region struggles to recover from a massive 7.5 quake only two months ago.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The quake was 82 km southwest of Porgera in Enga province and 47 km deep, said the USGS. Earlier European quake monitor EMSC reported it at 6.5 magnitude and only two km (1.2 miles) deep, but later scaled it down.

 

The earthquake happened just two months after a 7.5 quake struck the same highlands area, killing 125 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

February's quake also damaged mining and power infrastructure.
Some of the recourse companies in the region, such as Oil Search, are still about eight weeks away from full operations.

The United Nations estimates that some 270,000 people are in need of immediate assistance and 43,116 people remain displaced in 44 locations and care centres.

The United Nations pulled out its aid workers just two days before the latest quake due to violence from residents. They have vowed to return once it is safe to do so.

Quakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

Tags: 6.3-magnitude earthquake, papua new guinea earthquake
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 6 signs you are dating a narcissist

If you're dating someone extremely self-absorbed, your date night conversation will most likely revolve around his or her achievements, success and interests.
 

Afghan schoolgirl finds ‘sweet opportunity’ in beekeeping

Frozan is now in her final year of school and would like to study economics and grow her business, goals that may now be possible for her and her three siblings thanks to her income stream. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Microsoft will invest $5 billion in IoT over the next 4 years globally

Microsoft in India claims that it is committed to helping everyone in bringing their digital transformation vision to life across every industry. (Photo: Microsoft)
 

Cannibal killed, ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create piece of art

The alleged murderer claims the unnamed farm owner had hired him to carry out a bizarre funeral service. (Representational Image)
 

Hero toddler saved mother, baby sister from fire but died after running back scared

The smoke detector in their apartment failed and it was only when DJ woke up and shouted her name that Whitney stirred to find her living room burning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Running during pregnancy is safe, says study

Around one-third of pregnant women are unsure whether it is safe to continue running when expecting. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Ready to launch nuclear strike against China, if Trump orders: US admiral

US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift addresses an Australian National University security conference in Canberra on July 27, 2017. Swift said he would launch a nuclear strike against China next week if US President Donald Trump ordered it. (Photo: AP)

Australia ends air strike against ISIS in Iraq, Syria

ISIS is now only clinging to the dregs of a 'caliphate' that spanned territory the size of Britain three years ago, with Iraq declaring victory in the war in December. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Indian among 19 hurt as car runs into crowd

A white SUV sits in the middle of the road as police and emergency personnel work at the scene of where a car ran over pedestrians in Flinders Street in Melbourne on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Our love is real: Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Supporters of the same-sex marriage

Around 1,500 people evacuated from Papua New Guinea after volcano eruption

A volcano on the island of Kadovar, located about 24 km north of the Papuan mainland, began erupting on January 5. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham