The Indian Premier League 2020

World Australia and New Zealand 05 Oct 2020 PM Jacinda Ardern sa ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has 'beat the virus again'

AFP
Published Oct 5, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2020, 10:16 am IST
Ardern announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second COVID-19 wave was contained
PM Jacinda Ardern declared New Zealand "beat the virus again". (Image: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern)
 PM Jacinda Ardern declared New Zealand "beat the virus again". (Image: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern)

Wellington: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday New Zealand "beat the virus again" and announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second Covid-19 wave was contained.

The virus was believed to have been eradicated in late May after a strict national lockdown led to New Zealanders enjoying 102 days without community transmission.

 

But a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August, forcing the city of 1.5 million into lockdown for almost three weeks.

With no new confirmed cases in Auckland for 12 days, Ardern said Monday the virus was now under control and congratulated residents for enduring the second lockdown.

"It felt longer and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year," she said.

"But despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again."

Ardern said from late Wednesday Auckland would join the rest of New Zealand on level one, the lowest rating on the government's four-tier virus alert system.

 

Under the change, there are no restrictions on social gatherings, allowing the second Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland on October 18 to be played in front of a full stadium at Eden Park.

"This is positive news that (Auckland fans) will be able to enjoy Test match rugby," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

New Zealand has recorded just 25 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million, with 40 active cases in the country on Monday.

But Ardern, who faces a general election on October 17, warned success could not be taken for granted.

 

She pointed to a decline in the use of the official Covid-19 tracing app and falling virus test numbers.

"A resurgence of the virus is not our only worry, resurgence of complacency is right up there too," Ardern said.

...
Tags: new zealand second wave, new zealand coronavirus, jacinda ardern, new zealand election
Location: New Zealand, Wellington, Wellington


Latest From World

In this long exposure photograph, burning hills create a flaming landscape during the Glass fire in Napa County's St. Helena, California on September 27, 2020. - A wildfire with a

California’s wildfire season has burned over 4 million acres

A red notice for Vorayuth had not been published on the Interpol website as of Sunday afternoon. (AP File)

Interpol issues 'red notice' for fugitive Thai Red Bull heir over hit-and-run

People's Pioneer Party's (PPP) candidate Myo Min Tun (L) wearing a face shield as he campaigns in a market in Mandalay, ahead of the November 8 general election. - Outraged over ongoing discrimination in Myanmar, Myo Min Tun decided to stand as the first openly gay election candidate in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. (AFP)

I don't want to lie: Myanmar sees first openly gay election candidate

US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (AFP)

COVID-hit Trump's surprise drive-by to greet supporters outside hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Quinton de Kock finds form as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 34 runs

Seasoned South African Quinton De Kock scored a sizzling 67 off 39 balls. (Photo | PTI)
 

SUN 174/7, Overs 19.5, MI VS SUN Match 17, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS SRH Match 17, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje not spooked by big guns RCB

“I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills — what you have been training, and that is what’s going to get you over the line,” Anrich Nortje said. (Photo | PTI)“I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills - what you have been training, and that is what’s going to get you over the line.” (Photo | PTI)
 

Iyer leads Delhi Capitals’ attack as they beat KKR by 18 runs, grab top spot

The Delhi Capitals players celebrate after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 cricket match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand sees first case-free day in five weeks

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. (Image:Facebook/Jacinda Ardern)

Australia's Melbourne to remain in lockdown despite protests

Protesters confront police at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on September 5, 2020, during an anti-lockdown rally protesting the state's strict lockdown laws as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

New Zealand government to honour Maori New Year if reelected

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, second right, addresses the media on the first day of her election campaign in Rotorua, New Zealand, Monday, Sept 7. 2020. Ardern said that her government will create a new public holiday to celebrate the Maori New Year if it is reelected next month. (AP)

Anti-lockdown protests erupt in Australia just as cases start to come down

Police place a face mask on an arrested protester at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on September 5, 2020 during an anti-lockdown rally protesting the state's strict lockdown laws as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

New Zealand to lift virus curbs in most of country on September 21

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries her lunch during an event in Welcome Bay near Tauranga, New Zealand. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham